Sarah Beckwith | Catholic Charities

Sarah Beckwith was named chief financial officer at Catholic Charities.

She is responsible for finance, accounting, business intelligence, monitoring of investment performance and the agency’s overall business operations.

Beckwith has an extensive background in senior finance leadership roles, most recently as vice president and chief financial officer for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, where she spent the last nine years.

Previously, she held the controller role for a worldwide credit insurance company in the risk industry and started her career as audit supervisor for Deloitte in the United Kingdom. Beckwith says she is eager to start this next chapter of her career.

Beckwith holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Kent at Canterbury, UK and received her chartered accountant certification through the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Beckwith succeeds Scott Becker, who has been with Catholic Charities for 14 years and has served as CFO for 11 years. Becker will continue to work in a part-time status the last two weeks of February to ensure a smooth transition. Beckwith will report directly to Catholic Charities Executive Director Bill McCarthy.