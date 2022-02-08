Anisha Queen | Brown Goldstein

Brown, Goldstein & Levy attorney Anisha Queen was designated a 2022 Maryland Rising Star in the “Civil Litigation: Plaintiff” category by Super Lawyers, an honor reserved for no more than 2.5 percent of lawyers across the State of Maryland. Queen was previously named to this list for 2021.

She represents clients in a wide array of civil matters. She has experience representing clients in cases involving disability rights, civil rights, housing discrimination, employment law, Title IX and contract disputes.

She recently obtained $8 million for the estate of Malcolm Bryant, an innocent man who served close to 18 years for a murder he did not commit as a result of misconduct by a detective and a forensic analyst within the Baltimore Police Department. This settlement is one of the largest related to police misconduct in Maryland history.

Queen is a member of the Maryland State Bar Association and Anne Arundel Bar Association. Before joining Brown, Goldstein & Levy, Anisha clerked for the Honorable Tanya S. Chutkan on the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.

Prior to her clerkship, Queen worked as an associate at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, where she advocated for clients in diverse criminal and civil matters, including contract disputes, cases involving antitrust violations, cases involving the False Claims Act and cases involving state criminal charges.