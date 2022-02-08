Appointments delayed in Senate, including Hogan pick for top court

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Senate has delayed votes on more than a half dozen nominees appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan.

The nominees include a potential Court of Appeals judge, whose appointment has been held by one Democrat. Republicans asked for a delay on members of a panel that will oversee the implementation of a multibillion-dollar overhaul of public education.

Steven B. Gould was nominated by Hogan to fill a vacancy in the state’s highest court after serving two years on the Court of Special Appeals.

Sen. Charles Sydnor, D-Baltimore County and city, asked for a one-week hold citing questions he had about Gould’s appointment.

Sydnor, in an interview, said he “just wanted some additional information from” the Executive Nominations Committee.

Republicans privately raised the question that the delay comes as a Feb. 10 filing deadline for appeals of the legislative redistricting plan looms.

“I’m not worried about that (an appeal),” said Sydnor. “I’m just curious and want to know who he is, that’s all. It’s nothing nefarious. The redistricting is the redistricting.”

Sydnor said he has received emails from constituents about the appointment.

“Some of those concerns may be with redistricting,” said Sydnor. “Some constituents emailed and think the court is moving rightward.”

Hogan has appointed five of the seven Court of Appeals judges.

Gould was interviewed for nearly 15 minutes by the Executive Nominations committee on Jan. 31. At the end, he was unanimously recommended for confirmation by the committee.

During that hearing, Gould fielded a number of questions that focused on judicial impartiality and the importance of legislative history versus past precedents. Many seemed related to the expected court review of the legislative redistricting plan.

In 2002, the Court of Appeals threw out a legislative map. The court then appointed a special master to redraw the state’s legislative districts. A redistricting plan in 1972 was ruled unconstitutional. In 1984 and 1993, the court warned the General Assembly about redistricting plans in those years.

The committee recommended confirmation of the nominees interviewed Jan. 31, including Gould and members of the Accountability and Implementation Board, to the full Senate last week. That vote was delayed, as is tradition, to give the full Senate a chance to review nominees.

Republicans asked for and received a similar one-week delay on the vote to confirm six members of the Accountability and Implementation Board, which is tasked with overseeing the implementation of the Kirwan education plan.

“I still have a very difficult time only having four jurisdictions represented on this board and they are making decisions for the remaining 20 jurisdictions in this state,” said Sen. Steve Hershey, R-Upper Shore. “And that’s difficult when there is no one on this board that understands rural education. There is no one on this board that is part of a school system with decline population. There is no one on this board that might see that for some reason a county, in our formulaic way of determining wealth, understands why Kent County might be seen as the second-most wealthy county in the state. All of those I believe are very important to how this board is implemented.”

Maryland law creating the panel calls for diversity in membership, including race, gender and geography.

Nominees to the board, however, come from just four central Maryland counties. None represent rural areas of the state.

Hogan in September raised the issue of a lack of rural representation.

Sen. Paul Pinsky, D-Prince George’s and chair of the Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee, said none of the 42 applicants for seven positions were from “at least 15 counties.”

“Many of the people on the list are not there representing their county and are not immune to the concerns and interests of the rural areas,” said Pinsky.

Pinsky was also a member of the panel responsible for sending nine potential nominees to the governor, who was required to appoint seven.

“It was somewhat self-selecting,” Pinsky said of the application process. “We couldn’t pull teeth. People, we believe, needed to understand this was going to be a fairly significant commitment overseeing the dollars that this legislature passed two years ago, and the governor ultimately vetoed. We had outstanding individuals.”