Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

ARNOLD JOHNSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions February 8, 2022

Criminal procedure — Voir dire — Presumption of innocence

Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Arnold Johnson, appellant, was convicted of first-degree murder and various weapons offenses. He raises a single issue on appeal: whether the trial court erred in refusing to ask voir dire questions aimed at identifying prospective jurors who were unable or unwilling to apply the principles of law regarding the presumption of innocence and the State’s burden of proof.

Read the opinion

×
1 of 1 article
0 articles remaining
Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo