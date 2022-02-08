ARNOLD JOHNSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Voir dire — Presumption of innocence

Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Arnold Johnson, appellant, was convicted of first-degree murder and various weapons offenses. He raises a single issue on appeal: whether the trial court erred in refusing to ask voir dire questions aimed at identifying prospective jurors who were unable or unwilling to apply the principles of law regarding the presumption of innocence and the State’s burden of proof.

Read the opinion