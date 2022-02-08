Brian Sims | Md. Hospital Association

Brian Sims, director of quality and health improvement at the Maryland Hospital Association, was appointed to the Maryland Commission on Health Equity: Health Equity Policy Committee.

The commission creates health equity policy recommendations. The Health Equity Policy Committee will advise on issues of racial, ethnic, cultural, and socioeconomic health disparities; develop a comprehensive health equity plan to address social determinants of health and set goals to achieve health equity in alignment with other statewide planning activities.