Brian Sims | Md. Hospital Association

By: Daily Record Staff February 8, 2022

Brian Sims, director of quality and health improvement at the Maryland Hospital Association, was appointed to the Maryland Commission on Health Equity: Health Equity Policy Committee.

The commission creates health equity policy recommendations. The Health Equity Policy Committee will advise on issues of racial, ethnic, cultural, and socioeconomic health disparities; develop a comprehensive health equity plan to address social determinants of health and set goals to achieve health equity in alignment with other statewide planning activities.

