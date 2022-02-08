Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CYNTHIA ROSEBERRY v. CHESAPEAKE LIGHTHOUSE HOA, INC, et al.

By: Unreported Opinions February 8, 2022

Civil litigation — Voluntary dismissal — Prejudice

Cynthia Roseberry, appellant, appeals from an order issued by the Circuit Court for Calvert County dismissing her complaint against Chesapeake Lighthouse HOA, Inc. (the HOA), Michael Nemchik, Mary Coelho, and Ellen Throop, appellees. Ms. Roseberry raises three issues on appeal, which reduce to two: (1) whether the court erred in not allowing her to voluntarily dismiss her complaint without prejudice, and (2) whether the court erred in granting appellees’ motion to dismiss her complaint with prejudice.

Read the opinion

 

