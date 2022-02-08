Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

DARREN WARNER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions February 8, 2022

Criminal procedure — Closing argument by state — Right not to testify

Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Darren Warner, appellant, was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree assault, and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault. Mr. Warner’s sole claim on appeal is that the trial court plainly erred in allowing the prosecutor to make improper arguments during closing.

Read the opinion

