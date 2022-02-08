DAVID ROSS FULCO v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Expungement — Probation before judgment

David Ross Fulco, appellant, challenges an order entered by the Circuit Court for Baltimore County denying his petition for expungement. In his petition, filed in April 2020, Mr. Fulco sought to expunge 1) an August 1990 guilty finding for following too closely in violation of § 21-310 of the Transportation Article and 2) a probation before

judgment entered for an assault stemming from the same incident. On appeal, Mr. Fulco contends that he was falsely arrested and charged in the underlying incident, that he was not guilty of following too closely, and that he was entitled to expungement by law.

Read the opinion