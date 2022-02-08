FEATURED MOVER | Kiah Pierre, PBRC

Kiah Pierre has been promoted to director of training & operations with the Pro Bono Resource Center of Maryland (PBRC), the state’s thought leader, coordinator and clearinghouse for volunteer civil legal assistance.

Pierre started at PBRC in 2009 and previously served as the training and records manager.

As PBRC’s director of training & operations, Pierre coordinates trainings for lawyers and other legal advocates, refers volunteers to legal service providers, and organizes PBRC’s annual Partners for Justice Conference, the largest gathering of those interested in access to justice issues in the mid-Atlantic region.

Born and raised in Maryland, Pierre has demonstrated experience bringing together Maryland’s legal services community and enhancing pro bono participation among lawyers.

ABOUT KIAH PIERRE

Resides in:

Reservoir Hill, Baltimore

Education:

Morgan State University with a telecommunications major

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?:

I always wanted to make music and be a record producer, but I found myself working in legal records management after college. I always joke that I was not specific enough in my prayers.

Favorite vacation:

I love to visit New York City to vacation. Most folks like the beach, but I really love New York’s energy, music, fashion and culture. I usually do lots of shopping and try to catch a live music concert while I’m there.

When I want to relax, I … :

Listen to soul music and have a glass of wine.

Favorite band:

A five-man jazz/hip hop band out of Brooklyn, New York called Phony Ppl.

Favorite quotation:

There’s a meme of Harrison Wright from the TV show Scandal and one of his quotes, that I have hanging on my bulletin board in my office. It reminds me of legal services workers – how many sad stories we hear, how little resources we have to work with, how little we get paid in comparison to those at for-profit law firms, and how we all still come in to work with warm smiles for anyone who needs help. “We do what needs to be done and we don’t question why. We put the personal to the left. You want to cry about your feelings? We don’t get to have feelings. That’s the job. Gladiators don’t get to have feelings. We rush into battle. We’re soldiers. We get hurt in the fight we suck it up and we hold the line and we don’t question.” – Harrison Wright, Scandal, Season 2, Episode 13, “Nobody Likes Babies.”