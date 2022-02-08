Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

MICHAEL DONALDSON, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions February 8, 2022

Criminal procedure — Sentence modification — Need for a hearing

In 2009, Michael Donaldson, Jr., appellant, was convicted of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County. The court sentenced him to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole on the murder
count, a consecutive term of life imprisonment on the conspiracy count, and a consecutive term of 20 years’ imprisonment on the handgun count.

