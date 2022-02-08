Turek House opens new substance abuse treatment facility in west Baltimore

Tuerk House, a nonprofit drug and alcohol treatment system serving the most disadvantaged members of the greater Baltimore community, Tuesday announced the opening of The Sister Augusta Reilly House for Women in west Baltimore.

The facility at 5212 Gwynn Oak Ave. is able to provide housing for up to 13 women as they progress to the next stage of treatment for substance use disorder after completing detoxification at either Tuerk House’s main campus or another treatment facility.

Patients are able to stay for up to one year and benefit from a highly-structured treatment environment at either a medium-intensity or low-intensity level of support on their path to sobriety. Services provided include 24/7 clinically managed care and support; individual and group counseling sessions; and ongoing case management for housing, employment, transportation and other needs.

The Sister Augusta Reilly House is the fourth residential treatment site under Tuerk House management, and the second that is dedicated to women.

The new center is named for Sister Augusta Reilly, a longtime advocate for women in Baltimore and friend of Tuerk House. Reilly, who joined the Sisters of Mercy in 1957, served as the executive director of Marian House from 1987 to 2003 where she supported women seeking refuge from addiction, abuse, trauma, homelessness, unemployment and other challenging circumstances.