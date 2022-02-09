ADVERTISEMENT

ASSISTANT STATES ATTORNEY – CAROLINE COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY OFFICE

About the Job: The Office of the State’s Attorney for Caroline County needs a full time Assistant State’s Attorney. The applicant will be expected to try cases, be informed on current case law and work well with law enforcement and the community. Normal work business hours required along with some extended hours as needed for trials and trial preparation.

Requirements: The interested party should be licensed to practice law in Maryland and be familiar with criminal law and procedures. Have jury trial experience. Excellent written and oral communication skills are required. The applicant needs to be capable of executing multiple tasks simultaneously in a courtroom setting.

Annual Salary: $57,000 – $75,000 Depending upon experience

Deadline: Open Until Filled

Upon an employment offer, applicants must submit to a substance abuse test and complete criminal background check.

How to Apply: Submit cover letter and resume to: Caroline County Office of Human Resources, 602 Crystal Ave., Denton, MD 21629 or email to hrposting@carolinemd.org. www.carolinemd.org. EOE.

