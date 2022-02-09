ADVERTISEMENT

ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY – MEDICAL MALPRACTICE DEFENSE LITIGATION

Goodell, DeVries, Leech & Dann, LLP, an established litigation law firm in Baltimore, is seeking an Associate Attorney to join our medical malpractice group. The ideal candidate will have four years or more of litigation experience, with at least two years of experience in medical malpractice litigation. The ideal candidate is also barred and in good standing to practice in Maryland and/or Virginia state courts. The successful candidate must be self-motivated with strong interpersonal, problem-solving, organizational and communication skills.

For confidential consideration, please send your resume and cover letter to Steph Kinnear at skinnear@gdldlaw.com.

