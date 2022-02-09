Baltimore Medical System receives $100K for relocation of Middlesex Health Center

Baltimore Medical System (BMS), the largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) system in Maryland, Wednesday announced it received $100,000 in grants from Truist Financial Corporation through its Truist Charitable Fund, a donor-advised fund at The Winston-Salem Foundation, and Truist Foundation to support the relocation and expansion of its Middlesex Health Center.

Currently located at 1245 Eastern Blvd., BMS at Middlesex will move to 9504 Philadelphia Road to a new space, doubling its current footprint as it continues its work to improve the health, wellness, and quality of life for underserved residents of eastern Baltimore County. The new Middlesex Health Center is expected to open in spring/summer 2022.

Baltimore Medical System operates eight community health centers, three pharmacies and eight school-based health sites around Baltimore, and serves more than 60,000 patients annually, including those who are underserved and uninsured.