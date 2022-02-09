Emily McManaman | Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital , a Bethesda-based independent wealth management practice, announced Emily McManaman will join as the company as human resources and operations director.

McManaman has over 15 years of experience in the areas of recruiting, HR management and operations.

McManaman will work with senior management to align human resource and operational needs to Seventy2 Capital’s growing adviser and client base. She will make a strategic contribution to the firm’s culture by identifying and recruiting service-oriented talent. Her background as a recruiter and human resource professional make her well suited to meet the needs of Seventy2 Capital’s growth.

McManaman is a native of California, but has lived in Montgomery County since the age of 3. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Maryland.