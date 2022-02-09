Frederick theater complex getting multimillion-dollar renovation

Regal Theaters has initiated a multi-million-dollar renovation and improvement program at the 16-screen Regal at Westview Promenade, located at the intersection of Maryland Route 85 (Buckeystown Pike) and Crestwood Boulevard in Frederick.

Construction is expected to be completed at the cinema, which is among the anchor tenants of the 200,000 square Westview Promenade, by December. The outdoor lifestyle shopping center is owned and managed by Timonium-based Hill Management Services Inc. and also includes MOM’s Organic Market, Ann Taylor Loft, Starbucks Coffee, Chico’s, MOD Pizza, Sola Salon Studios and White House Black Market. F-45 Training & Thai Table will be joining the center in the spring of 2022.

Once construction is complete, new features will include a new lobby with LED and digital signage, a concession stand with updated food options and a kitchen serving hot food such as chicken tenders and beer-battered fries, Angus cheeseburgers and mozzarella sticks, a state-of-the-art gaming area with everything from nostalgic classics to the latest games, auditoriums equipped with the latest projection technology and sound enhancements, a VIP wing including luxury recliners in all four auditoriums and unlimited popcorn and soft drinks included in the ticket price and an updated IMAX auditorium featuring the most advanced theatre experience, IMAX with Laser, which includes crystal clear IMAX laser projection, next generation precision sound, created immersive by design.

More than 90,000 consumers reside within a 5-mile radius of Westview Promenade, including nearly 35,000 households with an average household income exceeding $85,000.