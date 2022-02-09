Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh on Wednesday urged legislators to pass a bill banning the possession of ghost guns, the increasingly prevalent untraceable firearms that can be assembled at home with parts bought online, regardless of the assembler’s age or criminal history.

“Ghost guns are becoming the gun of choice for criminals,” Frosh told the House Judiciary Committee.

“They can be assembled in an hour or two and they can’t be traced,” Frosh added. “They are an increasing threat to public safety.”

In enacted, House Bill 425 would be implemented in two stages: As of June 1, the sale, receipt, or transfer of unfinished ghost gun frames and receivers not serialized by the manufacturer would be prohibited in Maryland. The outright ban on possessing the unserialized firearms would go into effect Jan. 1 under the legislation introduced in the House and Senate at Frosh’s request.

Several Republicans on the House committee voiced concern that the bill would violate the constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

Dels. Robin L. Grammer Jr., Haven Shoemaker and Dan Cox said the measure would punish otherwise law-abiding citizens for merely possessing a gun.

“It (the bill) criminalizes the ownership of firearms,” added Grammer, of Baltimore County. “Why is it necessary to have the ownership of it a crime?”

Shoemaker, of Carroll County, asked about the bill’s “impact on law-abiding citizens,” while Cox, of Frederick and Carroll counties, said the legislation would make criminals out of Marylanders exercising their Second Amendment right as of Jan. 1.

Two other Republicans — Dels. Susan K. McComas, of Harford County, and Lauren Arikan, of Baltimore and Harford counties — questioned why a ban on ghost guns would be effective in light of what they called the failure of current gun control laws to stem firearm-related deaths.

Frosh responded that the number of gun deaths would be higher in the absence of laws such as the 2013 Firearm Safety Act – which he sponsored while a state senator — and said a ghost gun prohibition is necessary for public safety because of their ease of assembly and impossibility to trace.

“They’re easy to get,” Frosh said. “They (gun purchasers) can just go on the internet and buy one.”

The attorney general added that lawful owners of unserialized firearms, such as gun hobbyists, would have until the end of 2022 under the bill to either sell their weapons or have them properly serialized by a licensed firearms dealer. Failure to do so would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000, under the bill.

“People have a responsibility to deal with the unserialized weapons that they already have and possess today,” Frosh said. “I doubt that law-abiding folks are going to do anything to cause themselves to be subject to criminal liability.”

Baltimore’s mayor and police commissioner joined Frosh in supporting the ban, telling the House panel that city police have seized 51 ghost guns in the first six weeks of the year.

“Takedowns are not enough,” Mayor Brandon Scott told the House committee. “We need a ban.”

Michael Harrison, the commissioner, said “ghost guns have quickly become the weapon of choice” in the city, with “no signs of letting up.”

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich also pressed for the ban, citing a 17-year-old student’s alleged shooting of a 15-year-old pupil with a ghost gun last month at Col. Zadok Magruder High School in Derwood.

“We cannot let ourselves become number to gun violence,” Elrich told the House committee.

The alleged shooter, Steven Alston Jr. has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.

But Mark W. Pennak, president of the gun rights group Maryland Shall Issue Inc., stated in written testimony to the committee that the proposed ban would strike at law-abiding citizens while criminals bent on acquiring ghost guns will get them even if it means traveling to a nearby state.

Pennak also objected to the proposal placing hobbyists at the mercy of licensed gun dealers by imposing on them, under penalty of prison, the costly option of selling their unserialized guns to the top-bidding dealer or having their guns engraved by the lowest-charging dealer.

He wrote that California has a more reasonable requirement that hobbyists contact the state to be assigned a serial number, which they can engrave on their guns and send a photo of the serialized weapons back to the state.

HB 425 was formally introduced by Del. Lesley J. Lopez, D-Montgomery. The bill has been cross-filed in the Senate. Sen. Susan C. Lee, D-Montgomery, formally introduced Senate Bill 387.

The Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee has scheduled a Feb. 16 hearing on SB 387.