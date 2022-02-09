Lawmakers weigh withholding funds from beleaguered medical examiner’s office

State Health Department officials have asked a House budget subcommittee to not withhold funding from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which is struggling with a backlog of autopsies.

The office tasked with performing autopsies on more than 5,000 people each year is under scrutiny for a backlog of cases that could exceed 300 bodies next week. The House Appropriations subcommittee on health and social services is weighing a recommendation to withhold funding until the agency provides details on overcoming its staffing issues.

Analysts recommended that the budget committee withhold funding for administrative expenses for deputy secretary of public health services until reports on the medical examiner’s accreditation status and recruitment and retention efforts are submitted to the legislature.

Vacancy rates within the agency have climbed to more than 17%. Roughly four positions have been open for more than a year, and the office is expected to lose three more medical examiners to retirement soon.

As of this week, more than 200 bodies are awaiting examinations by the state’s forensic pathologists. Some of the cases are as old as two weeks. Chief Medical Examiner Victor Weedn warned last week that the number could exceed 300 by as early as next week.

Deputy Health Secretary Jinlene Chan said the agency is hiring 21 employees. Not all of them, however, are medical examiners.

The agency is also looking to increase the number of temporary pathologists, called per diems, who are hired to travel to Maryland, mostly on weekends, and who are paid by the day.

Delays in autopsies of those whose deaths are suspicious, homicides, suspected overdoses or while not under the care of a doctor are sent to Baltimore and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The office is one of the busiest of its kind in the country.

The office has seen an 85% increase in the number of cases investigated between 2012 and calendar year 2020, officials said, tracking with the national opioid crisis.

A national shortage in forensic pathologists has only deepened the problem.

National standards call for forensic examiners to handle a case load of about 325 cases per year. In Baltimore, the roughly 15 forensic pathologists handled on average 390 cases annually. The excessive load puts the agency’s national accreditation at risk.

In January, the office handled 627 people, a nearly 10 percent increase over the same time in 2021. The backlog grows by about 50 bodies per week, Weedn said.

At one time the office was able to turn around 99% of cases in less than 24 hours. Today, it can take two weeks for an autopsy. The delay potentially lengthens investigations and keeps families waiting to bury their relatives.

To handle the growing number of bodies that must be stored while awaiting autopsies, the state opened a new storage facility offsite in a parking garage. The office is also using three storage trucks capable of holding seven bodies each.

The office has also asked for a federal mortuary team to come to Baltimore to assist with the backlog. Chan told lawmakers that the request was just submitted and that there is no agreement yet to send teams of pathologists and support staff to Baltimore.