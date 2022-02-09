Megan DeGroat, Michael Biondi and James Eaton | SC&H Group

SC&H Group, a leading management consulting, audit, and tax firm, announced it has promoted Megan DeGroat, Michael Biondi and James Eaton to director.

For more than a decade, DeGroat has served on the audit team overseeing financial statement audits, with extensive experience serving clients in the healthcare and real estate markets. Since joining the firm at the staff level in 2007, she has also contributed significantly to the firm’s employee benefit plan practice. DeGroat received a Bachelor of Science in business administration with a specialization in accounting from Towson University. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants (MACPA). DeGroat also serves on the board of directors for Pathfinders for Autism and There Goes My Hero. In 2018, she was recognized by the Daily Record as a “Leading Woman” for her accomplishments in her career and community service.

Bondi joined the firm in 2019, bringing more than 15 years of extensive tax experience to the practice. He assists both public and private entities, working in various industries including government contracting, technology, biotech, biopharmaceutical, financial services, retail, manufacturing, distribution and professional services. Bondi’s primary area of focus is with corporate clients, where many of those companies have foreign operations, foreign ownership, or both. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in history and completed his MBA and master’s degree in accounting at the University of Miami. Additionally, he is an active member of the American Association of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants (MACPA).

Eaton has years of experience consulting with clients on tax planning, annual compliance requirements, entity structuring, M&A consulting and estate and trust planning. Since joining SC&H Group in 2019, he has worked alongside clients’ internal accounting and finance staff, as well as outside advisors such as attorneys and investment advisors to develop comprehensive tax efficiency strategies. Eaton has niches in construction and real estate clientele, as well as working with clients in the service and manufacturing spaces. He holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from the Fox School of Business at Temple University and received his MBA at Salisbury University, Perdue School of Business. He earned his CPA certification in 2010, became a Personal Financial Planning Specialist with Association of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) in 2015 and obtained a Maryland Insurance Producer License in 2017.