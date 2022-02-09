Sale of 2 real estate-owned properties tops $6M

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC brokered the sale of two distressed properties on behalf of FVCbank, a financial institution with offices throughout Virginia and Maryland, for more than $6 million combined.

The assets consisted of 101 Chesapeake Blvd., a 30,400 square foot medical office building in Cecil County, and a real-estate owned (REO) property at 3850 Jermantown Road, a 38,600-square-foot flex/industrial building in northern Virginia.

Sean Langford and Chris Walsh, both vice presidents for MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the bank in both transactions.

Local investment group Red Leaf Development Company acquired 101 Chesapeake Blvd., which is contained within the Upper Chesapeake Corporate Center in Elkton. The free-standing medical office building is situated at the intersection of E. Pulaski Highway (US Route 40) and Chesapeake Boulevard. More than 30,000 vehicles pass the site on a daily basis.

Virginia-based NovaLabs, a nonprofit which provides education and community-based services including youth programs, acquired 3850 Jermantown Road and intends to retrofit the building into a makerspace facility. The site will offer woodworking, laser cutting, metalworking, blacksmithing, jewelry making and arts and crafts programs upon its opening later this year. John Sabo of Berkshire Hathaway Pen Fed Realty, LLC represented NovaLabs.