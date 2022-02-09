Under Armour offering course, internship program to Morgan State students

A new partnership between Morgan State University and Under Armour aims to help students of color break into the sportswear industry through an intensive course and internship opportunities. It is the first of what Under Armour hopes will be many such partnerships with both historically Black colleges and universities and Hispanic-serving institutions nationwide.

The Baltimore sportswear company will lead a three-day, virtual class for 50 Morgan freshmen, sophomores and juniors this March. The course, called Career Combine, will be taught by Under Armour employees and will go over elements of the industry including fashion, design, retail, and business.

The course will conclude in a competition in which the students will be divided into teams of five and asked to solve a real-world business challenge. The winners, who will be selected by a panel of Under Armour senior leadership, will each receive a $10,000 scholarship for the 2022-23 school year.

The partnership will also reserve two of Under Armour’s internship spots for Morgan students. Students will be asked to apply to the positions through the standard process, and although all Morgan students will be eligible, special consideration will be given to those who participated in the Career Combine program.

“It’s not just a working agreement, but a template for how we want to elevate our work with HBCUs across the country in the years ahead to better engage with students to create a pipeline of top talent,” Tchernavia Rocker, Under Armour’s chief people and administrative officer, wrote in an essay announcing the partnership.

The partnership also affords the coaches of Morgan’s sports teams access to the Coach’s Armory, a digital tool launched in the fall that gives coaches resources to set goals for their teams and players, run meditation sessions and more.

Under Armour is not yet certain how quickly it will be able to expand this program to other colleges, nor how many colleges it will eventually bring this program to. According to Rocker, the company will be using data and insights from the partnership with Morgan to create a strategic plan for scaling the program.

“Our goal is to create a scalable path forward that continues to deliver measurable impact,” Rocker told The Daily Record in an email. “Under Armour committed to deeper partnerships with both HBCUs and HSIs as part of our accelerated [diversity, equity and inclusion] commitments in 2020. As we review the results from our first engagement with [Morgan], we will also be establishing our approach with our Hispanic-Serving Institutions.”

It is also undecided whether the program will be repeated in future semesters. Rocker said Under Armour hopes to have more information regarding the future of the program in the coming months.

The program builds upon a commitment to “(break) down barriers keeping millions of youth from sports” that Under Armour announced last month. In the announcement, the company said it was beginning to work on a number of initiatives across North America to improve access to organized sports, including creating “more opportunities on and off the field of HBCU student athletes.”