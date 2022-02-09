Woman federally indicted in girlfriend’s death on Maryland highway

BALTIMORE — A Florida woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury after authorities accused her of hitting her girlfriend with her car in November and leaving her to die alongside the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.

A federal grand jury indictment charging Janice Martina Mason, 28, of Melbourne, Florida, with second-degree murder in the U.S. District Court was made public Monday, The Baltimore Sun reported. Mason was charged with murder in Anne Arundel County, where her case had progressed to the Circuit Court.

Sharisse Denise Carr, 26, was pronounced dead Nov. 24 on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, north of Route 197, according to state court records.

Federal prosecutors have accused Mason of killing Carr on land “within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States.”

The murder case against Mason in state court is still open, according to online court records. Tia Lewis, spokeswoman for the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office “will assume prosecution of this case shortly.” She declined further comment.

Mason’s public defender in the state case didn’t respond to the newspaper’s request for comment Tuesday, and federal court records do not list an attorney for Mason.