Christina N. Billiet | Waranch & Brown

Christina N. Billiet, managing partner of Baltimore-based medical malpractice defense firm Waranch & Brown, has been elected to the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), an organization reserved for only the top trial attorneys in the United States.

Selected as a “Rising Star” by Maryland Super Lawyers every year since 2013, Ms. Billiet continues her busy practice representing Maryland’s physicians, hospitals and professional insurance carriers, at trial in malpractice matters involving multimillion-dollar exposures.

ABOTA is an invitation only national association of experienced trial lawyers and judges. ABOTA and its members are dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the civil jury trial right provided by the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. ABOTA membership consists of more than 7,600 lawyers— equally balanced between plaintiff and defense—and judges spread among 96 chapters in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.