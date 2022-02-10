Dr. Cozumel Southern Pruette | Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

The National Kidney Foundation Serving Maryland and Delaware elected Cozumel Southern Pruette, M.D., M.H.S., an assistant professor of pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, to its board.

Recognized twice as a “Top Doctor” by Baltimore Magazine, Pruette leads the Johns Hopkins Comprehensive Transplant Center’s pediatric/young adult Transition of Care program, and has established two national patient and family advisory councils. Currently, she’s principal investigator in the development and implementation of a peer-mentoring program for adolescents with kidney transplants.

Pruette earned a bachelor’s degree from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a master’s degree from Northwestern University and medical degree from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. At Johns Hopkins University, she completed her internship and residency, and was chief resident. She also completed a pediatric nephrology fellowship at Johns Hopkins and earned a master’s degree in clinical epidemiology from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.