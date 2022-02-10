EPA awards Port of Baltimore $1.8M to reduce emissions   

The Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore was awarded a $1.8 million grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the Port’s Diesel Equipment Upgrade Program, which replaces older cargo-handling equipment and dray trucks with newer, cleaner, and more efficient models.

The grant will help the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Port Administration (MDOT MPA) further reduce emissions at the port and surrounding residential neighborhoods.

The EPA grant comes from the Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA), and will assist replacement of several pieces of diesel-powered equipment that operate at the Port, including four yard trucks, six forklifts, one mobile welding unit and three heavy duty dray trucks, with newer and more energy-efficient equipment. The new dray trucks will be the first electric powered dray trucks to provide service at Maryland’s Port of Baltimore.

Since the Port’s Diesel Equipment Upgrade Program began in 2008, a total of 118 pieces of diesel cargo-handling equipment such as forklifts, top loaders, locomotives, and tugs have been replaced or retrofitted with cleaner engines. These replacements and retrofits have prevented more than 5,100 tons of emissions.

Additionally, the port’s Dray Truck Replacement Program, part of the Diesel Equipment Upgrade Program, was launched in 2012 and has replaced more than 275 trucks with cleaner, modern vehicles. Dray trucks move containerized cargo short distances to and from ports to distribution facilities and warehouses. The Port of Baltimore last received an EPA DERA grant in 2019.