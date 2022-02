Erin Dorrien was promoted to vice president of policy at the Maryland Hospital Association.

In this role, Dorrien will continue her work on key policy areas, including care redesign, behavioral health, stakeholder alignment and workforce.

She is also a key member of MHA’s advocacy team in Annapolis. Dorrien previously served as director of government affairs and policy at MHA and before that was with the Maryland Health Care Commission and the Department of Legislative Services.