Makeisha Gibson | MVLS

Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service (MVLS), the largest provider of pro bono legal services in Maryland, today announced the promotion of staff member, Makeisha Gibson, from senior paralegal to pro bono program manager.

In her new role, Gibson will be responsible for the successful operations of our Pro Bono Program. In addition, she will manage a team of five intake paralegals and support MVLS’ staff attorneys and volunteers.

Gibson is currently a co-chair of MVLS’ Anti-Racism Committee, and member of the Pro Bono Coordinating Council Leadership Committee. Makeisha graduated from University of Maryland, College Park with a Bachelor of Arts.