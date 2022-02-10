Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Marisa F. Capone | Goodell DeVries

By: Daily Record Staff February 10, 2022

Marisa F. Capone has joined the law firm Goodell DeVries as an associate in the Medical Malpractice Practice Group.

Capone defends health care providers and institutions in professional malpractice claims. She brings to her practice extensive experience as in-house counsel in the health care industry. Before joining the firm, she served as director of operations and general counsel at a plastic surgery clinic. She also served as executive director of Maryland Defense Counsel Inc., a statewide organization of defense attorneys dedicated to the integrity and preservation of the civil justice system.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo