Marisa F. Capone | Goodell DeVries

Marisa F. Capone has joined the law firm Goodell DeVries as an associate in the Medical Malpractice Practice Group.

Capone defends health care providers and institutions in professional malpractice claims. She brings to her practice extensive experience as in-house counsel in the health care industry. Before joining the firm, she served as director of operations and general counsel at a plastic surgery clinic. She also served as executive director of Maryland Defense Counsel Inc., a statewide organization of defense attorneys dedicated to the integrity and preservation of the civil justice system.