Bethesda-based Marriott International Inc. on Thursday announced its plans to further expand its portfolio across the Asia Pacific region, targeting to open its 1000th property in the region in late 2022.

The company expects to open nearly 100 properties in the region this year. In line with the company’s recent update around key trends shaping hospitality development, Asia Pacific sees similar trends poising Marriott to further grow in the region.

According to research by ILTM Asia Pacific, greater China’s affluent population contributes to half of Asia Pacific’s total spending on airfare and lodging. Affluent travelers in greater China continue to look for luxury travel in new and emerging destinations. Greater China remains an engine for the company’s growth, as it accounts for more than half of the company’s anticipated luxury openings in Asia Pacific in 2022. Ritz-Carlton Reserve anticipates expanding its highly curated portfolio in Greater China, debuting its first rare estate in the historic Jiuzhaigou valley later this year. Additional expected luxury openings in 2022 include JW Marriott Hotel Changsha and W Macau – Studio City.