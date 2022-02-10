Jerome Segal, the founder of a socialist third party who is now running for governor of Maryland as a Democrat, announced his running mate Thursday.

Segal announced that Justin Dispenza, a city councilman from the small Eastern Shore town of Galena, will be his running mate.

Segal, who is 78, noted that Dispenza is 31. Segal said that while they are “ages apart” there is an affinity between his generation and millennials.

Dispenza said that after watching the enthusiasm sparked by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid, he believes the candidates can build “an exciting statewide conversation around a platform, similar in some ways and more ambitious in others.”

Segal is running in a crowded Democratic primary with nine other candidates. Maryland’s primary is June 28.

Segal founded the socialist Bread and Roses Party in 2018. He disbanded it when he announced he was running as a Democrat for governor.