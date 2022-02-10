Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Maryland governor candidate Jerome Segal names running mate

By: Associated Press February 10, 2022

Jerome Segal, the founder of a socialist third party who is now running for governor of Maryland as a Democrat, announced his running mate Thursday.

Segal announced that Justin Dispenza, a city councilman from the small Eastern Shore town of Galena, will be his running mate.

Segal, who is 78, noted that Dispenza is 31. Segal said that while they are “ages apart” there is an affinity between his generation and millennials.

Dispenza said that after watching the enthusiasm sparked by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid, he believes the candidates can build “an exciting statewide conversation around a platform, similar in some ways and more ambitious in others.”

Segal is running in a crowded Democratic primary with nine other candidates. Maryland’s primary is June 28.

Segal founded the socialist Bread and Roses Party in 2018. He disbanded it when he announced he was running as a Democrat for governor.

×
1 of 1 article
0 articles remaining
Grow your business intelligence with The Daily Record. Register now for more article access.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo