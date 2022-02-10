Sean Harkins and Stephanie Ridgway | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc., a full-service commercial real estate development and investment company, announced the promotion of Sean Harkins to assistant project manager, sustainability and Stephanie Ridgway to project manager, interior construction.

Both work in the in-house construction and sustainable building department at the company’s corporate headquarters in Baltimore.

Harkins has worked with the company since 2018 and was formerly Sustainability Coordinator. In his expanded role, he will continue to devise, implement and evaluate innovative, sustainable business initiates that positively impact the company’s national real estate portfolio, its clients and the employees working within its commercial office, flex/R&D, industrial, warehouse and retail buildings. This includes executing procedures that assure future projects meet certain levels of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, overseeing strategies that address the improvement of sustainable practices employed by St. John Properties and forming policies that continue to position the company as a leader in the green and sustainable building industry.

Ridgway has worked with the company since 2006 and was formerly assistant project manager. In her new position, she will oversee the management of interior construction build-out activities for clients throughout the St. John Properties portfolio in the greater Maryland region. Ridgway will work directly with subcontractors and other third-party entities involved with on-going tenant build-out construction activities.