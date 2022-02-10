Tina Branham | Point Breeze Credit Union

Point Breeze Credit Union welcomes Tina Branham, who joined the team as a Business Development representative. In her new position, Branham will be responsible for maintaining and growing relationships with existing member companies and facilitating relationships with new member companies.

Presently, she is focused on Point Breeze’s two newest markets in Westminster and Owings Mills.

Branham has over fifteen years of sales experience throughout the Baltimore/Washington/Richmond area. Most recently, she served as a Regional Sales Executive for All-State Legal, where she sold commercial printing services, marketing materials, branding solutions, and high-quality print processes while cultivating relationships with clients.

Branham graduated from Baltimore County College and is certified through the Sandler Sales Program as well as the Dale Carnegie Leadership Program. She currently lives in Bel Air with her family.