Two largest MLS services form alliance

The two largest Multiple Listing Services in the country, California Regional MLS (CRMLS) and Rockville-based Bright MLS, announced Thursday they have signed an agreement to collaborate on technology solutions for the MLS industry.

The organizations will work together to explore solutions that work for all industry stakeholders, including brokers, agents, other MLSs, and consumers. The alliance will combine the experience of both MLS teams to accelerate product and technology solution releases to the organizations’ combined more than 200,000 subscribers.

To start the collaboration, the two organizations will complete a data share agreement enabling them to explore the power of a larger, shared data set. Soon after, the companies will work to identify ways they can eliminate redundant technologies. Other key projects include exploring an enhanced user experience and a customer-facing website for both organizations.

CRMLS and Bright will share a unique position in the industry because of their ability to leverage intelligence arising from more than 200,000 subscribers’ needs. This will make it possible for them to represent those subscribers’ interests quickly by delivering innovative solutions to meet their needs. By working together, CRMLS and Bright will be better equipped to help the real estate professionals they serve earn success in today’s historic real estate markets.

Both Bright and CRMLS have expanded their service areas in recent years. CRMLS began in Southern California and now serves professionals throughout the state. Bright MLS is made up of nine MLS operations in the mid-Atlantic region. This alliance will create a ripple effect of benefits across the industry, particularly for the MLSs without the scale and resources they need to serve their communities of real estate professionals in a quickly changing environment.