ASYLUM STAFF ATTORNEY

The Luminus Network for New Americans has partnered with Asylee Women Enterprise (AWE) to provide immigration legal services to AWE clients. The Asylum Staff Attorney will be responsible for direct management of our partnership with AWE where s/he will provide immigration legal services for asylum seekers and other forced migrants. The Asylum Staff Attorney will assist 40 forced migrants to access immigration relief through low and pro representation. Services will be provided out of AWE’s offices in Northeast Baltimore, and will include a determination of appropriate legal relief and accompaniment to immigration court hearings and asylum interviews. The Asylum Staff Attorney will be supervised by the Luminus Managing Attorney and will be expected to participate in check-ins and staff meetings. This is a full time, non-exempt position. Multi-lingual candidates preferred, with a preference for Spanish speakers. Luminus offers a competitive salary along with a benefits package. Please send a cover letter and a resume to director@beluminus.org For full position description, see https://www.beluminus.org/get-involved/

