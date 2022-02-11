Federal program hopes to help small businesses export

A new initiative aimed at helping small businesses begin or expand their exporting operations launched Friday with a roundtable at Morgan State University.

A partnership between the U.S. Commerce Department’s International Trade Administration and the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, “New Year, New Growth, New Global Sales” is a three-part series that aims to educate small business owners on topics related exporting, such as how to enter an international market, how to globalize their brand and how to develop export finance strategies.

In addition to helping small businesses reach international markets, the program also hopes to increase small business jobs and raise pay for employees of small businesses; according to the U.S. International Trade Commission, small businesses that export pay their employees 16% more than those that don’t, the program noted.

John F. W. Rogers, executive vice president of Goldman Sachs and chairman of the Goldman Sachs Foundation, U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, Morgan State University President David K. Wilson and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo joined business owners from across the country Friday to discuss how to expand upon the initiative and continue to make it easier for small businesses across the nation to begin exporting. Each of the business owners was a graduate of the 10,000 Small Businesses program, and two of them were from Maryland.

“(The International Trade Administration), historically, is set up to work with bigger businesses. Help us help you. Tell us how we can be most effective reaching you,” Raimondo asked the group.

One Maryland business owner, Funlayo Alabi, shared that she had been inspired to expand her beauty and skin care business, called Shea Radiance, into Nigeria after taking a course about exporting offered by the state of Maryland. After the course, which she said helped her take what she had learned in the 10,000 Small Businesses program and begin to view it through an international lens, she and her team decided to pick one country to focus on exporting to, eventually deciding on Nigeria.

She told Raimondo that, to help small businesses succeed in exporting, it’s important for those businesses to be able to leverage the cachet that U.S. brands and American-made products have internationally.

Another business owner, Cathy Koch of K-Tec Systems in Michigan, said that adapting to different cultures, such as not knowing what will be perceived as rude or polite in a business meeting or conversation, can be one of the hardest parts of doing business internationally. She said she would benefit from a training program that explains how to navigate these cultural differences would be beneficial.

“There’s not a class, really, that you can just take to understand that,” Koch said. “If you work for General Motors and you’re going to go overseas, they give you this training. When you’re in small business, we don’t get that training. So where do we get that training?”

Other suggestions included helping small businesses afford the costs associated with shipping internationally and working to make the process of getting an exporting license quicker and easier.

“This is really good feedback. We’re just developing this … so we will refine the curriculum of this as we go,” Raimondo told the group.