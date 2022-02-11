ADVERTISEMENT

IMMIGRATION STAFF ATTORNEY

The Luminus Network for New Americans is a DOJ recognized nonprofit that empowers immigrants and refugees by providing programs and direct services to help them access community resources and opportunities. The Staff Attorney is responsible for direct management of a portfolio of cases that includes representation of cases before USCIS, EOIR, the BIA and ICE. This is a full-time, non-exempt position, based in Columbia, MD. A Bachelor’s Degree and a Law Degree from an accredited law school with a license to practice law in at least one state required. Within one year of hire, required to pass the certification exam for admission to the Bar of Maryland. Multi-lingual candidates preferred, with a preference for Spanish speakers. Luminus offers a competitive salary along with a benefits package. Please send a cover letter and a resume to director@beluminus.org. For full position description, see https://www.beluminus.org/get-involved/

