Neil Meltzer | LifeBridge Health

Neil Meltzer, president and CEO of LifeBridge Health, joined the Advisory Panel on Outreach and Education (APOE), a federal health care advisory committee to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Meltzer began his two-year term on the panel on Feb. 2.

Established in 1991, the APOE is responsible for advising and making recommendations to the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the CMS Administrator concerning optimal strategies on a broad range of federal healthcare programs and policies such as Medicare, Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and the Health Insurance Marketplace/Exchange.

Meltzer was selected to join APOE because of his extensive experience in health care and community-focused approach to healthcare. Under his leadership, LifeBridge Health has developed significant innovative and successful approaches to enhancing the health of the populations LifeBridge Health serves. Meltzer strives to develop effective strategies that address the challenges facing different underserved populations in accessing health care. Along with his background in public health, Meltzer has a unique viewpoint in that LifeBridge Health has facilities in both urban and rural communities.

Additionally, he is active on many local and civic boards, including the National Health Care Workforce Commission and the Maryland Hospital Association. He is also the former National Chair for the American Heart Association.