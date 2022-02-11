THERESA LYNN COLLINS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Criminal procedure — Post-conviction hearing — Expert testimony

In 2008, a jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Dorchester County found Theresa Lynn Collins, appellant, guilty of first-degree felony murder, second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson, three counts of reckless endangerment, and malicious destruction of property. The court imposed a sentence of life imprisonment for felony

murder and a consecutive term of 30 years’ imprisonment for arson of an apartment adjacent to that where the murder occurred, merging the remaining counts for sentencing purposes.

Read the opinion