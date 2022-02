2021 was unkind to corporate bankruptcy attorneys

— Corporate bankruptcy lawyers had a bad 2021.

— Parental pardon acquits Pakistani man who killed his sister.

— Attorneys for alleged victims in Boy Scouts case consider $2.7 billion settlement.

— New Orleans prosecutor draws scorn for missing filing deadlines in violent-crime cases.