ADVERTISEMENT

ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL HEALTH BENEFITS EXCHANGE

The Office of the Attorney General is seeking applicants for an Assistant Attorney General in the Health Benefits Exchange.

Closing Date: Monday, February 28, 2022.

See full ad at www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov

EOE

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.