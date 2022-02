ADVERTISEMENT

ATTORNEY – HEARING EXAMINER

Hearing Examiner, Office of Zoning and Administrative Hearings. Full time, non-merit position. Conducts trial-type administrative hearings for County agencies, primarily involving land use issues. Recommended exp: Member of Maryland bar; substantial practice before administrative agencies as an administrative law judge or similar position, substantial knowledge of land use law. Submit by March 4, 2022 to Sandra Marin, 100 Maryland Avenue, 6th Floor, Rockville, MD 20850.

For complete job description: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/HR/Resources/Files/Staffing/OpenPositions/Hearing_ExaminerAD.pdf

