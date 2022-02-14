Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

DARIUS WILSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions February 14, 2022

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — First-degree murder

A jury, sitting in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, found the appellant, Darius Wilson, guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or crime of violence. The court sentenced Wilson to life imprisonment with a consecutive term of 20 years’ incarceration. Wilson presents three questions for our
review …

Read the opinion

