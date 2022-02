Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center (LHDCMC) named Dawn Ridley as the new vice president, development.

Ridley has more than 25 years’ experience in program development, fundraising, marketing, business development and new product development. She most recently served as Assistant Vice President of Institutional Giving at Howard University. In her new role at LHDCMC, Dawn will be instrumental in the growth of the hospital’s two-year, $2.5 million comprehensive campaign.