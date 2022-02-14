Facility Logix donates $25K for minority cancer research internships

Facility Logix of Maryland donated $25,000 to the American Cancer Society to support its national Diversity in Cancer Research (DICR) internship program, which provides underrepresented minority (URM) undergrad students with opportunities to inspire them to enter the cancer research field.

The American Cancer Society’s overall goal is to increase diversity within the biomedical science workforce since, presently, only 2% to 4% of grant applications are submitted from Black/AA or Hispanic scientists.

The Burtonsville-based Facility Logix, specializes in the biotech industry and delivers novel building solutions, enabling biotech companies to produce or house health care products that will change the lives of patients around the world.

The University of Maryland, Baltimore and Georgetown University were two of eight U.S. institutions that hosted the 2021 pilot American Cancer Society DICR internships. At UMD, four students interned under the guidance of Tonya Webb, Ph.D., associate professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Webb is an ACS-funded cancer researcher at the University of Maryland Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Each university received $22,000 to provide a $5,000 stipend to four interns, as well as $2,000 to support career development and networking activities or defray costs to support student needs, such as transportation. The Diversity in Cancer Research program has been made possible by a $5 million gift from Elizabeth and Phillip Gross of Massachusetts.