Ilene Glickman | The Law Offices of Julie Ellen Landau

Ilene Glickman joined the Law Offices of Julie Ellen Landau as an associate.

She will join the Baltimore-based firm Feb. 21.

Voted by her peers to the list of “The Best Lawyers in America, Family Law” since 2015 and named to Super Lawyers since 2021, Glickman has advocated for strategic and sensible solutions for separating families for more than 25 years.

Glickman is excited for this opportunity to continue handling complex divorce litigation, while also focusing on her interest in a more holistic approach to divorce. By utilizing her expertise as a trained mediator, child’s attorney, collaborative law practitioner and parenting coordinator, she helps her clients regain control of their lives and move forward in a way that minimizes conflict.

Glickman is currently the legislative co-chair for the Family & Juvenile Section Council of the Maryland State Bar and is an active member of the Family Law Section of the Baltimore County Bar Association. She was formerly with Hooper & Jacobs LLC.