James Anthony, Jason Drumheller and Hailey Guit | MGH

Baltimore-based MGH added James Anthony as director of video production, Jason Drumheller as associate creative director and Hailey Guit as a junior graphic designer.

Anthony previously worked at US Pharmacopeia where he was responsible for the video production and motion graphic needs. In his new role at MGH, Anthony will provide support on various client accounts. He has a bachelor’s degree in art from Towson University.

Drumheller returns to MGH after departing the agency in 2011. He is best remembered for his work on the Towson Tigers sports logo, and more importantly, the current MGH logo. He most recently worked at HZ, an integrated creative agency, for seven years as an associate creative director. In his new role in the creative department, Drumheller will oversee creative development on several client accounts, including Santa Monica Brew Works, Spring Education Group and Utz. He has a bachelor’s degree in visual communication from the Maryland Institute College of Art.

Guit joins the creative department as a junior graphic designer. She previously worked at Jelly Creative Co. as a junior designer. In her new role at MGH, Guit will provide graphic design support on various client accounts. She has a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from Stevenson University.