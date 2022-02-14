Michael Paddy, Erin Devine Davis and Steven Chen | Md. Hospital Association

The Maryland Hospital Association added three new members to its team. Joining the MHA is Michael Paddy as director of government affairs, Erin Devine Davis, R.N. as director of quality and health improvement and Steven Chen as director of policy.

Paddy will advocate for policies and legislation on behalf of MHA’s members—all the state’s hospitals—to advance health and health care in Maryland. He most recently served as director of government relations at the Maryland Insurance Administration. Michael is an attorney who earned his Juris Doctor and MBA from the University of Baltimore.

Davis will support Maryland hospitals as they meet ambitious standards for quality and care transformation under Maryland’s Total Cost of Care Model. Erin most recently served as director of quality and community partnership at the University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopedic Institute. She previously held positions at Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center and University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Chen will evaluate and develop policies to support the association’s advocacy efforts on behalf of all of the state’s hospitals. Steven most recently served as manager of policy analysis for the Children’s Hospital Association, located in Washington. Before moving to Washington, Steven was a research assistant professor with the Health Law & Policy Institute at the University of Houston Law Center.