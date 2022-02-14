Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

STATE OF MARYLAND v. GARY FOSKEY

By: Unreported Opinions February 14, 2022

Criminal procedure — Lack of charging documents — Dismissal

In separate incidents, Alvin Eric Church, Jr. and Gary Foskey were charged in the District Court of Maryland for Wicomico County with various traffic offenses. Mr. Foskey was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance, driving without a license, and related charges. Mr. Church was charged with driving on a suspended license, exceeding the posted speed limit, and related offenses.

Read the opinion

