Stephen F. Wolf | UHY Advisors

UHY Advisors Inc . and UHY LLP (UHY) announced Columbia office Managing Director Stephen F. Wolf has been elected to serve on the board of directors for Lead4Life Inc., a nonprofit that offers programs to empower youths to develop skills needed to become productive adults.

Based in Rockville and serving communities in Maryland, Lead4Life offers alternatives to detention programs through diversion and grassroots mentoring in the community and in youth detention facilities.

A licensed CPA in the state of Maryland, Wolf heads UHY’s Columbia office and oversees audit and review engagements and is also involved with providing tax compliance and strategic planning for clients of the firm.