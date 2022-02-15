Christian Sweetser | Erickson Living

Erickson Senior Living , a leading developer and manager of continuing care retirement communities, announced that Christian Sweetser has joined the organization as chief financial officer.

Sweetser will oversee the planning, implementation, and direction of Erickson Senior Living’s fiscal function and performance. This includes participating in the development of the company’s strategic programs, evaluating and advising on long-range plans, and providing financial and trend analysis.

Sweetser most recently served as CFO of Silverado, the Irvine, California-based memory care company. Before joining Silverado in 2016, he was a vice president at Welltower.